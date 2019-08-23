Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $334,425 as Market Value Rose; Ford Motor (F) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.04 lastly. It is down 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts, fewer sedan models; 25/04/2018 – FORD PORTFOLIO SHIFT WILL HAPPEN `PRETTY QUICKLY,’ CFO SAYS; 19/03/2018 – Ford is leading a $65 million venture investment in this metal 3D printer; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington has joined the board of Desktop Metal; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 74,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 79,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 806,378 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 58,707 shares. New York-based Zimmer Prtn LP has invested 0.8% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Montag A Assoc reported 3,720 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 592,680 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,267 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 441,259 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 216,790 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Research And has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,902 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 9,755 were accumulated by Conning. Golub Grp Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amer National Insurance Tx owns 33,950 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 8,000 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,907 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 514,400 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 26,475 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 267,661 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment stated it has 63,026 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% stake. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.22% or 54,404 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 13,497 shares. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown accumulated 14,396 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenhaven Assocs Inc reported 5.06% stake. Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested in 374,773 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Reik Co Lc holds 0.07% or 29,496 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

