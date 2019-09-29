Equity Residential (EQR) Valuation Rose While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut by $13.62 Million Its Position; Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Lowered Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $3.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 83,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 95,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92 million shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 181,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.81 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 844,614 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35M for 24.50 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.