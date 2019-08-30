Equity Residential (EQR) Valuation Rose While Green Street Investors Boosted Its Position; Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) as Stock Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 320,132 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 125,080 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict has 20,405 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 630,002 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 78,202 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.1% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 618,243 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.78 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd owns 141,827 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 2,875 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,824 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc invested in 0.05% or 79,202 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 9,006 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership stated it has 32,112 shares. Cna Fincl reported 50,240 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 6,450 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 22,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Forward Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,140 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 5.32 million are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. The Quebec – Canada-based Presima has invested 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Macquarie Gru invested in 1.44% or 11.18 million shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 2,800 shares. Parkside Bancshares & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Riverhead Management holds 0.05% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc reported 3.06 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.16% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1.88 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Lc has 4.9% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Anchor Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation reported 954,994 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.