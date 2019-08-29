Equity Residential (EQR) Touches $84.29 High on Aug, 29; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $91.03 target or 8.00% above today’s $84.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $31.26 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $91.03 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.50 billion more. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 247,190 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.57’s average target is 70.56% above currents $18.51 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by CItigroup on Wednesday, July 31. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperformer Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: CItigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $31 New Target: $33 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $38 Maintain

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 12,998 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 28 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 24.85 million shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 86,739 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 145,785 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 236,458 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 46,812 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 4.40 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 149,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 30,229 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.88M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 68,000 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 435 shares stake.

The stock increased 3.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -7.76% below currents $84.29 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.26 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 42.1 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,007 are owned by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 39,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 2,073 shares. Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 45,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.39% or 967,877 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 63,068 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,601 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 0.38% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 34,815 shares. Guardian Life Comm Of America owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,066 shares. Resolution Capital Limited owns 4.47M shares or 10.96% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 199 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 172,256 shares.