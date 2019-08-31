Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Value Rose While Green Street Investors Raised by $6.13 Million Its Stake; Alpine Partners Vi Maintains Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.23 million shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.26 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Gramercy Funds Mgmt has invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 23,062 were accumulated by Augustine Asset Mngmt. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Avalon Advsr has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 0.07% or 53,279 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,479 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 113,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 443 shares. New York-based Alpine has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 1,357 shares. 22,223 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 218,643 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares to 144,700 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,900 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).