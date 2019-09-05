Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Maintained by Green Street Investors Llc; Brant Point Investment Management Holds Stake in Cdw (CDW)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 181.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 84,534 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 218,219 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 501,999 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares to 228,300 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,200 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.