Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Held by Green Street Investors Llc; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $437,880 as Share Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 488,621 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. 1,381 shares valued at $99,725 were sold by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. Kaufman Ian sold 932 shares worth $67,302. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of stock. Shares for $49,393 were sold by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares to 144,700 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.