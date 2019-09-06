Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Has Increased by Resolution Capital Ltd; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $271.73. About 973,818 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 839,031 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,178 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 0% stake. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.82% or 101,212 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.04% or 1,212 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 8,594 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 737 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 0.19% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 34,898 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) holds 55,452 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Cookson Peirce & Inc has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 48,736 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 163,742 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 4,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,518 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,537 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.36% or 5,457 shares in its portfolio. Stanley stated it has 23,839 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 469,020 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Serv Corp stated it has 65 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 4,862 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 14.08M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 1,558 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 1,475 are owned by Duncker Streett And.

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $229.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).