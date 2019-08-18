Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Position by $33.18 Million; Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Its Cooper Cos (COO) Stake by $306,656

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 18,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 17,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $335.38. About 202,722 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 442,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.28M, down from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,152 shares to 39,951 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 197,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,451 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 6,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,355 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 405,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 21,469 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 58 shares. Fmr Lc reported 160,766 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1,760 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Federated Pa accumulated 120,293 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 21,880 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,968 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Hl Fincl Services Lc holds 0.01% or 1,796 shares in its portfolio.

