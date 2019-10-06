Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $6.59 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Epizyme (EPZM) Position by $15.38 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 87,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.99 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.52M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 421,671 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12,159 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 832,593 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 758 shares. 63,170 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Group. Duff And Phelps reported 1.26 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 3.78M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,735 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,137 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 12.92M shares. 119,783 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Management Corporation. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 2,800 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc accumulated 1.52M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 41,192 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% or 738,303 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 347,726 shares.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $322.67M for 24.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 23,912 shares to 248,837 shares, valued at $28.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Management Svcs invested in 203 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Company reported 30 shares stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 316,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 95,022 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Art Ltd Llc has 26,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 352,551 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 528,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55,720 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Virtu Ltd has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 86,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 705,683 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.05% or 735,988 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 265,260 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 852,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

