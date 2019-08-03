Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Position by $6.95 Million as Market Value Rose; As Medicines Co (MDCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased by $6.97 Million Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54 million shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 258,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 745,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 863,587 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.14; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Medicines Co; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Launched to Develop Harvard Base Editing Technology toward Precision Genetic Medicines; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – RhoVac: RhoVac AB participates in a discussion meeting with the European Medicines Agency; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness lmmunometabolism to Develop Precision Medicines for Immune-Mediated Diseases; 21/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 10.85 PCT Y/Y AT 1.06 BLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Eqis Capital Management owns 4,081 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 768,897 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 556 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 488 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 3,129 shares. M&R Cap Management has 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc stated it has 14,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 66,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,354 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.9% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 26,114 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 469,020 shares. 27,247 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Lc. 6,134 are held by Indiana.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Sorenson Christa L had sold 315 shares worth $22,747 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 475 shares valued at $34,301 was sold by Fenster Scott. Brackenridge Alexander sold 2,003 shares worth $144,641. $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry. Another trade for 932 shares valued at $67,302 was sold by Kaufman Ian. 50,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.68M.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 141,015 shares to 180,942 shares, valued at $82.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 589,100 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 25,940 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 382,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Com reported 170,000 shares stake. The New York-based Greenlight Capital Incorporated has invested 1.88% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 75,377 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 94,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has 5.34% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 234,340 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 745,910 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 1.66M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 25,460 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 41,166 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 835,393 shares.