Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Stake by $33.18 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosted Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding by $22.24 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 1.35 million shares traded or 16.79% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 442,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.28 million, down from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.32 million shares traded or 84.02% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

