Equity Residential (EQR) Share Value Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Has Trimmed by $4.70 Million Its Position; Gp Strategies (GPX) Shares Rose While Cove Street Capital Has Upped by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 62,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 663,138 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 84,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 17,814 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.22% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.09% or 469,020 shares. 45,633 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 2,101 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 443 shares. 4,931 are held by Scotia Inc. 36,007 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Com holds 780 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc stated it has 17,284 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 14,187 were accumulated by First Republic Inv.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares to 480,185 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.