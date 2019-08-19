Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted by $14.75 Million Its Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Maintains Holding in At T (T)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 79,482 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 62,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.10 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra accumulated 1.37M shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 28,062 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chemung Canal Co accumulated 17,085 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Capwealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 10,339 shares. Inc holds 8,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 710,435 shares. 698,734 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Corp. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co invested in 243,380 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 20,533 shares. Nwi Lp owns 1.62 million shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Llc invested in 0.47% or 4.53M shares. Monetary Gp Incorporated accumulated 23,051 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burns J W holds 0.6% or 79,049 shares.

