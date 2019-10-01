Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Holding by $4.84 Million; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Position by $371,293 as Stock Value Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,393 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 28,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 3.09 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 64,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 14.56M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 billion, down from 14.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 1.29M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,292 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd invested in 1,208 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gru stated it has 2,688 shares. 115,425 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Management. 3,395 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtn Ltd. Broderick Brian C accumulated 13,869 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg reported 96,332 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dearborn holds 1.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 151,796 shares. Ls Advsr Lc reported 19,779 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,820 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com reported 1.65% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 319,620 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 15,380 are held by Advisory Rech.

