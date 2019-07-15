Equity Residential (EQR) Position Held by Green Street Investors Llc; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 25.30 million shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 315,646 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 774,619 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,558 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 118,518 shares. Earnest Prns Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 199 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,202 shares. 571 were accumulated by Synovus. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 58,707 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 22 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Montag A And has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 98,879 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robecosam Ag owns 26,000 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,907 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 475 shares valued at $34,301 was sold by Fenster Scott. Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J also sold $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Manelis Michael L sold $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 315 shares were sold by Sorenson Christa L, worth $22,747 on Tuesday, February 5.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares to 228,300 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

