Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Lifted Holding; As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased Its Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 2.08 million shares traded or 61.00% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 171,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 475,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 303,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 378,794 shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westfield Capital Company LP has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 47,450 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 4,152 shares. Voya Inv reported 15,689 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 16,665 shares. Amer, a New York-based fund reported 29,110 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 324,184 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 6,179 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 50,448 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 91 are held by Parkside Financial Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 2,390 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.72% or 475,380 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 804,802 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,206 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 26,343 shares to 312,444 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,234 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 19,343 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com has 40,720 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 375,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 970,883 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). National Com Tx has 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 33,950 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc invested in 5,315 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6.34M shares. 50 were accumulated by Adirondack Communications. Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 97,395 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Com has 3,050 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 164,898 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Security Cap Rech & Mgmt.

