Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Its Stake; Moors & Cabot Upped Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $989,072 as Stock Price Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 464,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,377 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.17M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.66. About 363,630 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23,900 shares to 98,221 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg (DIA) by 6,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Square (Prn).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Manelis Michael L. The insider Altshuler Barry sold $99,725. 25,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by GEORGE ALAN W. 475 shares valued at $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 932 shares valued at $67,302 was sold by Kaufman Ian. 2,003 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.95M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,879 are held by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,214 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 172,434 shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.08% or 38,382 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 163,742 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 36,012 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 38,070 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 1,910 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 25,339 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.2% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 34,815 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 73,000 shares.

