Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted by $5.00 Million Its Position; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Lifted Stake by $3.03 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 43,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03 million, up from 973,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 424,786 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 66,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.63M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 387,399 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares to 899,387 shares, valued at $68.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,165 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares to 210,635 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

