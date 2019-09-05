Equity Residential (EQR) Is At $86.29 Formed Wedge; Entegris Has 1.02 Sentiment

Equity Residential (EQR) formed wedge up with $88.88 target or 3.00% above today’s $86.29 share price. Equity Residential (EQR) has $32.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 1.22M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 108 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 106 sold and reduced their equity positions in Entegris Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 136.00 million shares, up from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Entegris Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 57 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 186,364 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 0.03% or 2,837 shares. Adelante Mngmt Lc holds 6.31% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1.71 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 11,375 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.04% or 5,450 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Alps reported 20,794 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 9,354 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The New York-based Bamco Inc has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 20,027 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap invested in 0.21% or 93,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -9.90% below currents $86.29 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.51 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 9.32% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 7.89 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 455,500 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 5.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 4.46% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 867,461 shares.

