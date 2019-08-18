Equity Residential (EQR) Is At $81.64 Formed Wedge; Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Shorts Down By 2.82%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. YUMC’s SI was 6.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 6.73M shares previously. With 3.03 million avg volume, 2 days are for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s short sellers to cover YUMC’s short positions. The SI to Yum China Holdings Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.95M shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Sales Miss Estimates as Pizza Hut Lags Behind Again; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow

Equity Residential (EQR) formed wedge up with $88.99 target or 9.00% above today’s $81.64 share price. Equity Residential (EQR) has $30.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -5.68% below currents $81.64 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 3,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.35% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund accumulated 7,355 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 5,457 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 22,344 shares. Aew Mngmt Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 35,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management L P invested in 336,700 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.09% or 71,969 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer & accumulated 28,232 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 4,888 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,066 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings has $48.6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.30’s average target is 9.50% above currents $44.11 stock price. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.