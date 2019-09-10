Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Boosted by Green Street Investors Llc; As Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Position

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 899,102 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 62.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 21,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 12,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 34,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 856,508 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 44,221 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 283,060 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 195,650 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 165,764 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 19,526 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 5,159 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 94,724 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 14,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions invested in 0.02% or 13,566 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 9,195 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 2,939 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 39,238 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 25.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10,356 shares to 18,342 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd Cl A by 126,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc Com.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 25,200 shares to 267,300 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

