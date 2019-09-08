Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Raised Holding; Carnival Ord (CCL) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $553,000

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Ord (CCL) by 108.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 11,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 21,234 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 674.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 25,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 29,852 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 3,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Ord (NYSE:GPC) by 5,340 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW) by 1,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 66,030 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 950,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 179 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 1,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 58,744 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 800 shares. Calamos Lc holds 280,811 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 69 are owned by Sageworth. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 32,466 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 17,676 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 11,909 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares to 7,332 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,198 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 34,815 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 83,538 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 1,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 53,562 are held by Nomura Inc. 41 are held by Baystate Wealth Llc. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Weiss Multi holds 0.7% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,088 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 759,909 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 347,094 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 46 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 3,537 shares. American Mgmt Communications holds 1,902 shares.

