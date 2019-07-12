Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Upped Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Jane Street Group Lowered Position by $2.19 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 21,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 24,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.8. About 199,129 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 13,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,452 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93M, up from 236,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 657,305 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $255,167 activity.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $150.52M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 219,219 shares to 236,719 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (Put) (NYSE:DGX) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions and 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. 315 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. $1.84M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68M on Friday, February 8. 2,003 shares valued at $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. 932 shares were sold by Kaufman Ian, worth $67,302.

