Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Salzhauer Michael Increased Position in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Value Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.05M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.74 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.67M are held by State Street Corp. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ci Investments Inc accumulated 337,376 shares. 6,704 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. American National Tx holds 33,950 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 623,426 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Focused Wealth invested in 0.01% or 298 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 71,969 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.16% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Advsrs LP holds 497,251 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 11.18M shares. 199 are owned by Earnest Ltd. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by GEORGE ALAN W. 315 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. Altshuler Barry had sold 1,381 shares worth $99,725 on Tuesday, February 5. 2,003 shares were sold by Brackenridge Alexander, worth $144,641. 50,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.68M on Friday, February 8. 475 shares were sold by Fenster Scott, worth $34,301.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 383,597 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 113,189 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp invested in 0.02% or 427,671 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 121,813 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5,400 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Asset Mgmt One Co holds 0.02% or 228,173 shares in its portfolio. 103,109 are held by Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc invested in 62,260 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 130,365 shares. Natl Bank has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 52,928 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 0.01% or 110,980 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).