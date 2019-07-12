Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Green Street Investors Upped Stake; Washington Trust Company Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $648,577 as Market Valuation Rose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.93. About 369,235 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 8.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (MDY) by 1,635 shares to 70,433 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 24,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,716 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 8,843 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horseman Capital Ltd reported 18,100 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,083 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr accumulated 1.56% or 14,563 shares. 25,000 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 629 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.51% or 39,565 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 38,698 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amalgamated National Bank owns 88,014 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Agf Incorporated reported 4,377 shares stake. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argi Invest Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Altshuler Barry sold $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 10,000 shares. 932 shares valued at $67,302 were sold by Kaufman Ian on Tuesday, February 5. Garechana Robert also sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of stock. Manelis Michael L also sold $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares to 276,600 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

