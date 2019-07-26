Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Green Street Investors Upped Its Holding by $6.13 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Survey Shows Benefits of Plan Sponsors Taking Proactive Approach to DC Plan Design – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 7,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Limited Com accumulated 10,084 shares. Cape Ann Savings Bank reported 1.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 26,194 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP owns 25,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 2.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,050 were reported by Miller Limited Partnership. Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.33% or 41,428 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 0.14% or 1,883 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 130,856 shares or 1.14% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 50,755 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares to 144,700 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,900 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 253,417 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP invested in 0.13% or 12,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Ltd holds 23,240 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). American Research Mngmt owns 1,902 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 250,452 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ls Investment Lc owns 22,344 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 348,874 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 464,933 are owned by Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Amg Natl Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 9,113 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc invested in 3,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Manelis Michael L. GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. 1,381 shares were sold by Altshuler Barry, worth $99,725. Sorenson Christa L sold 315 shares worth $22,747. $49,610 worth of stock was sold by Garechana Robert on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential: We Still Like Its Outlook In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential Should Be A Core Holding In Your REIT Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Mark Parrell on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.