Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Green Street Investors Has Raised Its Holding by $6.13 Million; Js Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $44.32 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.26M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virtual Beings Trending in VR Tech: 4 Stocks in Limelight – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix: Wake Me Up When November Ends – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) â€“Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 978 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett & Inc accumulated 629 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5,638 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 288,635 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 135,000 shares. Guardian Advsrs LP holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 624 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 1.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,868 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 348,559 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru Com owns 82,207 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,638 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Cibc Ww Markets Corp owns 48,987 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0.16% or 3.76 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc has 0.11% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.26% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,796 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 451,371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 5,495 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 11.18M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested in 4,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 780 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Llc. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ftb Advisors stated it has 692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Group holds 84,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.