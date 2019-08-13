Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Green Street Investors Has Boosted Its Stake; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.83 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 193,670 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 178,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86M shares traded or 228.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 820,151 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Allstate Corp reported 46,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.13% or 630,536 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 25,339 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 82,088 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 22,162 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 335,003 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 13,638 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Communication invested 0.89% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hexavest Inc reported 556,382 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 528,912 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.26% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amp Investors reported 441,259 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).