Equity Residential (EQR) Holder First Republic Investment Management Decreased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Its Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 50,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 64,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 424,630 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 3,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15 million, up from 252,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12,657 shares to 99,341 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.95 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 315 shares valued at $22,747 was made by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. $1.84M worth of stock was sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Kaufman Ian sold 932 shares worth $67,302. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of stock. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sam Zell’s Real Estate Outlook: ‘A Tsunami Of Supply’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Residential Recognized for ESG Leadership for Fifth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,497 shares to 61,836 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,532 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPO Success Makes Slack Stock A Gamble, Not An Investment – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.