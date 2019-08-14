Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Position; Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake by $620,725; Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 731,410 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 210,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 789,783 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, up from 579,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 889,670 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited reported 2,660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 78,494 are held by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.27% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 336,700 shares. Colony Grp Lc reported 8,636 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Lc reported 3.20M shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.57% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 5.70 million shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 488 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Co. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sei Invs owns 347,094 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 710,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.02 million shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% or 88,017 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1.17 million shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) by 925,295 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $46.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 281,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

