Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Its Stake; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Position by $1.42 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 69.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 17,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 24,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 784,824 shares traded or 84.67% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 1.93M shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,773 shares. Federated Pa reported 229,737 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Glenmede Com Na owns 976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.24% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Vanguard Gru has 4.66 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 867,424 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.08% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 482,349 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 82,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stevens Mngmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,244 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 46 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,418 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 31,876 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 497,723 shares to 523,662 shares, valued at $26.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 33,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on July, 10 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 7.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.39 per share. MSM’s profit will be $82.76M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, February 7. $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by KELLY DENIS F. 601 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5,406 shares to 4,957 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,067 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).