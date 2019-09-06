Equity Residential (EQR) Equal-Weight Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The Target is Set to $90.0000; Energy Focus (EFOI)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Equity analysts at Morgan Stanley have $90.0000 target on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Morgan Stanley’s target means a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current stock price. The rating was disclosed to clients in an analyst report on 6 September.

Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold equity positions in Energy Focus Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.58 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Energy Focus Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.0177 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3973. About 2,204 shares traded. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) has declined 76.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EFOI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Energy Focus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFOI); 06/03/2018 Energy Focus to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference from March 11-14, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Satish Rishi to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS INC – TURIN REPLACES MICHAEL PORT; 09/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Line of LED Lighting Fixtures at LIGHTFAIR International 2018; 17/04/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS APPOINTS SATISH RISHI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS NAMES JERRY TURIN AS NEW CFO; 22/05/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Jerry Turin as New Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Energy Focus 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Double-Ended LED Lamps at LIGHTFAIR International 2018

More notable recent Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Focus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Energy Focus, Inc. Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Energy Focus Appoints Phil Politziner to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Energy Focus Inc. is out of compliance with Nasdaq listing rules – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Acuity Brands Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. It offers various light-emitting diode lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Energy Focus, Inc. for 470,094 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 40,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in the company for 545,283 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 313 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -10.29% below currents $86.67 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, June 27 report. SunTrust maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 firm focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today??s renters want to live, work and play. The company has market cap of $31.68 billion. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,302 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It has a 43.29 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 967,877 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 26,114 shares. Long Pond L P holds 97,395 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 528,912 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset L P has invested 0.27% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 37,621 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aew L P owns 0.08% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 35,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 30,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Llc accumulated 464,933 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 335,003 shares. Fiduciary has 38,382 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 144,432 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for