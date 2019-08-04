Equity Residential (EQR) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Comparing side by side

Both Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential 76 11.32 N/A 1.47 53.74 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 39 6.57 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equity Residential and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.55 beta means Equity Residential’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Residential and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 3 1 2.25 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$77 is Equity Residential’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average target price and a -7.03% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Equity Residential is looking more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Equity Residential’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14%

For the past year Equity Residential was less bullish than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Summary

Equity Residential beats on 7 of the 9 factors NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.