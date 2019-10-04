Equity Residential (EQR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Comparing side by side

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential 85 17.72 365.13M 1.47 53.74 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 1.54 232.54M 0.64 9.52

Table 1 highlights Equity Residential and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Residential. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Equity Residential has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equity Residential and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 430,577,830.19% 5.4% 2.7% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 3,787,296,416.94% 10.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equity Residential and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 3 0 2.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $81.33, and a -7.02% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is $7, which is potential 15.70% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Equity Residential shares and 45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Equity Residential’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year Equity Residential has stronger performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Equity Residential beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.