Equity Research Analysts at Raymond James Reiterated their Strong Buy rating for Casella Waste Systems (CWST). The Target is Set to $52.0000; Maverick Capital LTD Upped By $3.15 Million Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position

In analysts report issued to investors and clients on today, Raymond James reaffirmed their Strong Buy rating on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)‘s stock. The PT suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from firm’s previous stock close.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 40.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 101,510 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 349,880 shares with $11.11 million value, up from 248,370 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $13.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48M shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 115 shares. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 676 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Mercantile Tru reported 21,160 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 722,977 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Optimum Advsrs holds 2,320 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 19,522 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Adage Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 565,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 6,843 shares. 931,452 are owned by Bridgeway.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 57.32% above currents $29.45 stock price. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) stake by 84,470 shares to 46,960 valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 200,790 shares and now owns 35,150 shares. Qorvo Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 5.60% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 803,075 shares traded or 193.77% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 286,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 16,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Inc holds 9,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co reported 0% stake. Tygh Cap Mngmt holds 332,442 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 32,377 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.06M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,565 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has 90,956 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 20,138 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 125,600 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 31,405 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 8,623 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste has $36 highest and $35 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is -21.56% below currents $45.26 stock price. Casella Waste had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Thursday, April 4 report.