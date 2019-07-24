Equity Research Analysts at Peel Hunt Kept the Same their “Buy” rating for Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL). The TP Given is GBX 450.00; Cyanotech Has 0.33 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 2 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced their positions in Cyanotech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 761,891 shares, down from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

London: In an analyst report published on Wednesday morning, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL). They currently have a GBX 450.00 TP on the company. Peel Hunt’s target means a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous stock close.

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 57,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 113 shares traded. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has declined 27.42% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN); 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.84 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.

Among 4 analysts covering Ascential Plc (LON:ASCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascential Plc has GBX 570 highest and GBX 440 lowest target. GBX 485’s average target is 28.04% above currents GBX 378.8 stock price. Ascential Plc had 30 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Peel Hunt. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 440 target. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Shore Capital. Numis Securities maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 24.

Ascential plc operates as an international business-to-business media firm in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.53 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses, and festivals where clients come together to form business relationships and transact. It has a 7.52 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s principal services and products include Cannes Lions, a festival for creativity in the branded communications industry; Spring and Autumn Fair trade exhibitions; and Money20/20, a payments and financial services congress.

