Equity Research Analysts at Nomura Reiterate their Buy rating for IBM (IBM). The PT Given is $175.0000; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its stock rating noted as Buy by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $175.0000 target price per share on the $130.45B market cap company or 18.85% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a report on Monday morning.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 181% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 1.22 million shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 1.90M shares with $87.15 million value, up from 676,512 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $38.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold International Business Machines Corporation shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $157.14’s average target is 6.72% above currents $147.25 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.45 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, February 13.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Williams Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:WMB) stake by 81,779 shares to 1.63M valued at $46.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 35,072 shares and now owns 42,643 shares. Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

