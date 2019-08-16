Equity Research Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove Kept their Neutral rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY). The Price Objective is GBX 60.00; Principal Real Estate Income Fund Has 1.8 Sentiment

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 5 sold and reduced their stakes in Principal Real Estate Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 758,238 shares, down from 788,112 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Principal Real Estate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

London: In a note issued on Friday, 16 August, JP Morgan Cazenove kept their Neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY). They currently have a GBX 60.00 price target on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

The stock increased 0.99% or GBX 0.48 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 49.06. About 10.33M shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has GBX 83 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 64.29’s average target is 31.04% above currents GBX 49.06 stock price. Lloyds Banking Group PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Friday, August 16. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 60 target. UBS maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 70 target. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by HSBC. Berenberg maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Monday, February 25. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 60 target. HSBC maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Thursday, August 15. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 52 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained the shares of LLOY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 34.49 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 49,733 shares traded or 126.66% up from the average. Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has risen 5.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.98% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Principal Real Estate Income Fund for 100,965 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 14,400 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Park Avenue Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,961 shares.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $131.10 million. It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.