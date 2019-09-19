Equity Research Analysts at HC Wainwright \u0026 Co. Maintained their “Buy” rating for Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA). The Target Price per Share Given is $45.0000; Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Sentiment Is 0.95

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 20 funds started new and increased holdings, while 21 decreased and sold their stock positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 15.45 million shares, down from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

They currently have a $45.0000 TP on Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA). HC Wainwright \u0026 Co.’s target would suggest a potential upside of 190.32% from the company’s last stock price. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts note on Thursday morning.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 1.79 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 116,964 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About shares traded. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) has declined 19.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The company has market cap of $410.78 million. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets.

Analysts await Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.65 EPS, up 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.60 actual EPS reported by Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% negative EPS growth.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company has market cap of $446.43 million. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease. It currently has negative earnings.