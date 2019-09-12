Equity Research Analysts at Buckingham Didn’t Change their Neutral rating for Arch Capital Group (ACGL). The Target Price per Share is $40.0000; Mgic Investment (MTG) Sentiment Is 1.42

Buckingham currently has a $40.0000 target on the $16.41 billion market cap company or -1.40% downside potential. In a research note released on Thursday, 12 September, Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock had its Neutral Rating maintained by research analysts at Buckingham.

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 136 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 96 cut down and sold their holdings in Mgic Investment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 300.59 million shares, down from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 49.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.07M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arch Capital Group has $4500 highest and $3800 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 4.76% above currents $40.57 stock price. Arch Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3800 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by M Partners. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.42M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.41 billion. The Company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors?? and officers?? liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers?? compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers?? liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 9.98% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.66 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $150.91 million for 7.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.