Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 134 4.24 88.87M 2.78 44.68 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 1.82 84.02M 0.33 25.39

Table 1 highlights Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 66,226,991.58% 19.1% 5.5% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 1,111,375,661.38% 3.6% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s downside potential is -10.45% at a $120 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 84.4% respectively. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.