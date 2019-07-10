Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Reaches $127.40 52-Week High; Green Plains (GPRE) Shorts Lowered By 6.32%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) had a decrease of 6.32% in short interest. GPRE’s SI was 5.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.32% from 5.84M shares previously. With 1.00M avg volume, 6 days are for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s short sellers to cover GPRE’s short positions. The SI to Green Plains Inc’s float is 15.88%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 119,035 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C

The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) hit a new 52-week high and has $136.32 target or 7.00% above today’s $127.40 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.32B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $136.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $792.12M more. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 135,573 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $410.89 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It currently has negative earnings. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $83.49 million for 33.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider CONTIS DAVID J sold $694,524.