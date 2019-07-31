Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) Comparing side by side

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 115 11.11 N/A 2.79 42.32 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.81 N/A 0.64 39.11

In table 1 we can see Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 17.52% respectively. 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 1.01% 6.28% 5.27% 5.05% 12.49%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.