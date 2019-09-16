Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 97.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|19.10%
|5.50%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|N/A
|122
|44.68
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.50
|1.87
|2.71
The potential upside of the rivals is 56.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.56%
|1.69%
|5.92%
|19.33%
|38.41%
|27.92%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
