Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 97.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 5.50% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. N/A 122 44.68 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 56.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.