Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 122 11.93 N/A 2.78 44.68 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 12 1.25 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.76% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. with average price target of $120.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.37% are Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.