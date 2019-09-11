Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparing side by side

Both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|121
|11.87
|N/A
|2.78
|44.68
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|-13.84
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|19.1%
|5.5%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.56%
|1.69%
|5.92%
|19.33%
|38.41%
|27.92%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|1.63%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.
