Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparing side by side

Both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 121 11.87 N/A 2.78 44.68 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.84 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.