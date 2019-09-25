Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 123 12.13 N/A 2.78 44.68 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -13.33 N/A -1.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AGNC Investment Corp.’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $120, while its potential downside is -11.21%. AGNC Investment Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.33 consensus target price and a 7.24% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. seems more appealing than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 70.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 27.92% stronger performance while AGNC Investment Corp. has -2.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.