Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to pay $0.61 on Oct 11, 2019; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Has 0.91 Sentiment

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) is expected to pay $0.61 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:ELS) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc’s current price of $132.12 translates into 0.46% yield. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 373,886 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 10 funds opened new and increased positions, while 11 decreased and sold their holdings in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.28 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $415.52 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 28.3 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 195,190 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 853,011 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 475,500 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 287,498 shares.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

