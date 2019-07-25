Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Stock Rose While Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Position by $379,620; As Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut by $443,520 Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 13,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 348,397 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $188.98. About 470,543 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 117,315 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 10,586 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 5,550 shares. Putnam Investments Limited reported 61,376 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 2,619 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 8,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 6,516 shares. Citigroup holds 111,460 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc owns 2,300 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 3.40M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 27,237 shares. 176,026 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 362,536 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,169 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 300 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Girard Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 2,239 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 47,231 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Coatue holds 0% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. 40,552 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Investments. Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 981,040 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 272,308 shares. 50,653 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jones Companies Lllp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 4 shares stake. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd owns 237,761 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock or 8,187 shares. $4.12M worth of stock was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

